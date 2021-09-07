Illinois woman accused of breaking into former partner's home By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Illinois woman over Labor Day weekend broke into her former partner’s home and attempted to fight the man’s girlfriend, according to law enforcement.Jacie Leigh Baldwin, 28, is charged with aggravated burglary, a felony. Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Bryan Adams set bail for Baldwin at $5,000 on Tuesday morning in Justice Court.Baldwin had moved to Illinois in July 2020 after separating from her former partner, according to court documents. Law enforcement officers say she began sending threats to her former partner’s girlfriend over social media, text messages, voicemails and calls to her workplace after discovering the two were in a relationship more than a year after leaving Montana. On Sunday night, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of an assault. The reporting parties told the deputy that Baldwin, who they did not know was in the area, had “burst” through the door and tried to come into the bedroom, where the two were watching TV. They said Baldwin was swinging her arms and at one point hit the former partner and cut his lip, though it was “clear” that she was trying to get past her former partner and fight the other person, documents say.After the altercation, Baldwin grabbed an iPad from the residence and left in her vehicle, according to court documents. Deputies arrived after that. While a deputy was interviewing the two victims, another deputy detained Baldwin.Baldwin told law enforcement that she had gone to a wedding in the area and had decided to stop at the residence to “see if he was cheating on her,” court documents say. She also told law enforcement that she had been messaging her former partner’s new partner that she would “find her and kick some (expletive)” and that she had been doing so since June 2021.In addition to setting bail, Adams ordered that Baldwin have no contact with the victims or come within 300 feet of the residence. She will also be required to have a GPS monitoring system in place within 24 hours of paying bail and leaving the detention center.If convicted of felony aggravated burglary, Baldwin could face up to 40 years in the Montana State Prison and up to $50,000 in fines, or both.According to Montana law, burglary — which is defined as entering or remaining unlawfully in an occupied structure — becomes aggravated burglary if the person committing the offense inflicts or tries to inflict injury on anyone else inside the structure. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jacie Leigh Baldwin Baldwin Aggravated Burglary Bryan Adams Criminal Law Law Crime Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Former flight attendant's newspaper collection aids in Bozeman Public Library's 9/11 exhibit 3 hrs ago County Three Forks Airport receives grant for runway and taxiway upgrades 4 hrs ago Education Anderson School starts classes with new, renovated building Sep 6, 2021 Medicine Hospitals filled to the brim as COVID surges again in Montana Sep 6, 2021 Business Fertility law practice helps Bozeman couples start families Sep 6, 2021 City First plans in large development north of downtown Bozeman underway Sep 6, 2021 What to read next News Former flight attendant's newspaper collection aids in Bozeman Public Library's 9/11 exhibit County Three Forks Airport receives grant for runway and taxiway upgrades Education Anderson School starts classes with new, renovated building Medicine Hospitals filled to the brim as COVID surges again in Montana Business Fertility law practice helps Bozeman couples start families City First plans in large development north of downtown Bozeman underway Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 9/7/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Former flight attendant's newspaper collection aids in Bozeman Public Library's 9/11 exhibit Posted: 5:15 p.m. Belgrade man charged with felony for swinging hammer at person's head Posted: 5:15 p.m. Bozeman man arrested, charged with felony for stalking child Posted: 4:45 p.m. A blue tree, a Craigslist scooter and a suspicious bird: Police Reports for Monday, Sept. 6 Posted: 4 p.m. Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy in arguments against masks, vaccination Posted: Sep. 7, 2021