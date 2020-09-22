An Idaho man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he robbed a Bozeman bank and led police on a high-speed chase into Park County.
Jay Pageler, 45, is charged with felony robbery. He is also charged with misdemeanor fleeing or eluding a peace officer.
Pageler appeared with defense attorney Ben Refling in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Holly Brown. He is being held at the Gallatin County jail on $50,000 bail.
Earlier this month, Bozeman police responded to a holdup alarm at Yellowstone Bank on 19th Avenue. Dispatchers told officers that a caller reported Pageler went into the bank and handed a teller a “robbery note,” according to charging documents.
“This is a bank robbery. I want all of your 20’s, 50’s, 100’s out of your main register. Don’t sound alarm till I left. No stalling and paint bombs. You have 90 seconds from now,” court documents say the note read.
A bank employee told police she accidentally locked the safe trying to follow Pageler’s directions, and the robber fled.
An officer saw Pageler’s truck driving east on Baxter Lane and stopped it. Police said in charging documents that Pageler refused to get out of his car and drove away toward Seventh Avenue and eventually headed east on Interstate 90.
The chase went into Park County. Law enforcement officers eventually used a spike strip to pop his tires and took Pageler into custody.
Pageler told police that he was unemployed and that he got the idea to rob banks a week before the incident as a way to “make ends meet.”
Pageler told police that he made an appointment at the bank, went there and handed the teller the note, court documents say. Pageler told police he had a gun, but he left it in his car during the robbery.
Police found no gun inside Pageler’s car. Instead they found manila folders and several Post-It notes that each had the name and address of banks in Billings, Missoula and Great Falls. Inside the manila folders, police said, were “robbery notes” identical to the one Pageler handed the teller at the Yellowstone Bank.
Pageler told police that he planned to rob the banks then head to Glacier National Park to “camp out.”
