A jury in Gallatin County District Court found an Idaho man not guilty of rape and aggravated kidnapping after a four day trial.
Masimba Irvine Ruwo, 37, of Boise, Idaho, was found not guilty in Gallatin County District Court of two counts of sexual assault without consent and one count of aggravated kidnapping, all felonies.
The jury deliberated well into Friday night, after the defense and prosecution gave closing arguments that evening.
The jury arrived at a unanimous verdict, acquitting Ruwo, at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The trial began on Tuesday.
Ruwo was accused of pulling a woman who worked as a hotel clerk, into his hotel room and assaulting her in February 2021.
His defense attorneys, Herman Watson IV and Chuck Watson, argued that the initial investigation into the charges were biased and unfair against Ruwo from the start, partly because he’s Black.
Evidence the defense presented during the trial sought to discredit the woman’s narrative. Testimony from Ruwo clashed with testimony given by the woman. He maintained the interaction was consensual and he did not act violently to the woman.
A key piece of evidence from the prosecution was medical records indicating the woman had injuries consistent with rape.
The defense’s expert witness, Valerie Sievers, a sexual assault nurse examiner out of Colorado, testified that health care staff engaged in “unethical medical practices” while collecting medical evidence from the woman.
“Our medical experts told the jury that the prosecutor’s expert got the case charged by engaging in ‘unethical medical practices’ by misinforming the police with regard to the medical evidence,” said defense attorney Chuck Watson in a statement.
He also mentioned that Ruwo passed a polygraph test. That test was not presented as evidence.
Prosecutor Eric Kitzmiller said the trial was emotional.
“I’m disappointed the defense attempted to make this tragedy about the races of the people involved,” he said.
He acknowledged there were issues with how evidence was gathered, but said law enforcement and hospital staff did the best they could.
“The outcome of this case is unfortunate and my heart goes out to the young woman who has harmed,” he said.
Watson said he was disappointed that the government sought to prosecute the case which was based on “clearly false allegations.”
“It’s time for this county attorney to quit overcharging felonies in an attempt to leverage plea deals and get back to investigating cases and charging appropriately,” Watson said.