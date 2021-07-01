A Madison County jury found an Idaho man not guilty of felony aggravated assault and instead guilty of misdemeanor assault for an altercation that ended with the man being shot in Ennis in 2018.
The jury also declared Ronald Kruesmark not guilty of making a false report to law enforcement, a misdemeanor. The five-day trial concluded with a verdict on June 25.
“It was the only way it could turn out,” said Kruesmark in an interview with the Chronicle on Thursday afternoon. “I appreciate the time that the jury took, five days of their life, to listen to the story that basically backed up my innocence, or not guilty verdict.”
Kruesmark and another man got into an altercation at Sportsman’s Lodge in Ennis shortly before 1 a.m. on February 19, 2018, according to court documents.
Kruesmark was shot on his side by the other man involved, who was not identified by law enforcement. Both men went or were taken to Madison Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Krusemark’s lone statement to law enforcement was that he had told the other man involved to stop yelling at a woman and, when the man didn’t listen, that he grabbed his beard to get his attention and tell him to settle down. Then, as he was walking away, Krusemark was shot and wrestled a pistol away from the other man.
The other man’s statement was that Krusemark, unprovoked, grabbed his beard and began punching him and that he shot Krusemark in self-defense.
Madison County Deputy Attorney Justin Ekwall was unavailable for comment Thursday.
“We’re pleased with (the verdict),” said David Vicevich, attorney for Krusemark. “I think it’s the right result. We can’t always say that.”
Krusemark’s sentencing for the misdemeanor assault case is scheduled for July 19. That charge carries a fine of up to $500, up to six months in a county jail or both.
Madison County District Court Judge Luke Berger presided over the case.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.