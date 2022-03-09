A Helena-area man is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Bozeman in February.
Jesse Allen Thomas, 33, is accused of felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual assault of a minor under the age of 16. A Gallatin County Justice Court judge set Thomas’s bail at $100,000 on Wednesday morning.
According to court documents, Thomas and his own child were staying with the girl and her mother in Bozeman in mid-February. The victim told law enforcement that she and Thomas were together in the kitchen of the residence and that when the girl went to her bedroom, Thomas followed her and was there until early in the morning.
The girl’s mother told law enforcement that she was regularly checking on the two because she wasn’t entirely comfortable with Thomas being in the girl’s bedroom alone.
The girl’s mother said she fell asleep at about 1 a.m. with the two other younger children in a different area of the house. Sometime after the girl’s mother fell asleep, Thomas allegedly sexually assaulted and raped the girl, court documents say. The girl told law enforcement that she pushed against Thomas during the assault because she wanted him to stop. Documents also say he is “substantially larger” than the girl.
The girl’s parents, who do not live together, confronted Thomas about the alleged assault, though at the time of the confrontation the girl had not yet told them the full extent of the encounter. Documents say Thomas admitted to being in the child’s room and that being in the room late at night “was a mistake and he should not have been in that position.”
About a week later, the child described the rape in more detail to one of her parents, and the parent immediately made a report to law enforcement. Officers began investigating.
In addition to the $100,000 bail, Judge Rick West ordered that Thomas have no contact in any way with the girl or come within 300 feet of where she lives or places she goes to often. If he pays the bail, the court ordered he obey all laws, not consume any drugs or alcohol, and not leave the state of Montana without permission from the court.
If convicted of the sexual intercourse without consent charge, Thomas could face up to $50,000 in fines and up to 20 years in prison. If convicted of the sexual assault against a victim younger than sixteen, Thomas could face up to $50,000 in fines and a minimum of four years in prison with a maximum of 100 years or a life sentence.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.