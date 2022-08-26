Haven — a nonprofit that works with survivors of domestic violence — saw a jump in people seeking services last year, especially those needing emergency shelter.
Haven saw a 12% increase in people seeking its services between July 2021 and July 2022, said Kareena Robinson, Haven’s intervention manager.
The nonprofit, which provides services like a 24-hour help line, legal advice and counseling, served 1,195 people during the 12-month period.
Nine percent of the overall 12% increase were people specifically seeking out emergency shelter through Haven.
“We’re at capacity (at the shelter) more often than not throughout the year,” Robinson said. “We have people calling several times a week looking for shelter.”
Haven has a five-room emergency shelter that can house around 12 people a night.
The nonprofit also will pay for some women and families to stay in a hotel for a night or two. Due to limited capacity at the shelter, people are turned away.
Haven provided 2,618 “safe nights of shelter.” To come up with that number, Robinson said they counted each person, including children, who stayed at the shelter and the number of nights they stayed for.
Robinson said some of the uptick in use is from Gallatin County’s general population growth — Bozeman grew about 3% between 2020 and 2021 — and also from Haven increasing its outreach and community footprint.
Still, she draws a clear line when it comes to the added demand for their shelter.
“That’s directly correlated to the housing crisis that we’re experiencing,” Robinson said.
It’s a compounding problem, Robinson said. External stressors, like financial pressures and unsafe or unstable housing can lead to an increase in unsafe situations, abuse and domestic violence.
The increase in people seeking emergency shelter comes as Haven draws closer to finishing its new facilities.
Haven’s new shelter and community space, which is north of the Bozeman Pond, is nearing completion with a tentative opening date of early 2023, said executive director Erica Aytes Coyle.
Construction on the shelter began last spring and now the facility is starting to take shape.
Along with a community room and administrative spaces, a 40-bed shelter is being built which would effectively quadruple the number of people who could receive shelter each night.
The shelter will be open to all genders and ages, Coyle said.
Other features of the new shelter include a community garden, spaces for the Bozeman community to come together for programs, a state-of-the-art security system and spaces for survivors to visit with family and friends.
As Haven expands into its new facility, Coyle said the organization is looking to expand community engagement, outreach and education so that more people in Gallatin County know when and how to seek out support.
“We hear 1,190 survivors served (at Haven) last year, and for us that’s not just a number. That’s nearly 1,200 of our family members and community members who are going through a really hard time,” Coyle said.
