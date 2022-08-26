Haven Shelter
Construction continues on the new Haven shelter, pictured here on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Haven — a nonprofit that works with survivors of domestic violence — saw a jump in people seeking services last year, especially those needing emergency shelter.

Haven saw a 12% increase in people seeking its services between July 2021 and July 2022, said Kareena Robinson, Haven’s intervention manager.

The nonprofit, which provides services like a 24-hour help line, legal advice and counseling, served 1,195 people during the 12-month period.

