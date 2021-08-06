breaking Grandfather pleads guilty in West Yellowstone murder case By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 6, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now James Sasser Jr. pleads guilty to three charges stemming from the killing of his 12-year-old grandson in early 2020 at their home near Hebgen Lake at the Law and Justice Center on Friday, August 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now James Sasser, Jr. leaves the courtroom after pleading guilty to three charges stemming from the killing of his 12-year-old grandson in early 2020 at their home near Hebgen Lake at the Law and Justice Center on Friday, August 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A West Yellowstone man pleaded guilty Friday to three felony charges stemming from the killing of his 12-year-old grandson in early 2020 at their home near Hebgen Lake.James Sasser Jr. admitted to felony deliberate homicide in the murder of James Alex Hurley, a 12-year-old West Yellowstone boy who was described by those who knew him as an “All-American boy” who loved football and greeted people with a big smile.Sasser Jr. also pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness and criminal child endangerment, both felonies. During the plea change hearing, Sasser Jr. described himself as Hurley’s “granddad.” Hurley was found dead on Feb. 3, 2020.During the plea change hearing, which lasted less than half an hour, Sasser Jr. admitted under oath that Hurley’s death was “the result of an aggravated assault by James III,” as phrased by his lawyer Colin M. Stephens.Throughout the hearing, Sasser Jr. said little more than “Yes, sir,” “Yes,” and “Yeah.”Prior to Sasser pleading guilty, Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown asked him if he understood the gravity of the admitting guilt.“That’s the strongest proof of your guilt known to the criminal law, sir,” Brown said of the impending guilty pleas.Prosecutors Bjorn E. Boyer and Marty Lambert recommended in the plea agreement that Sasser be sentenced to 100 years in the Montana state prison for the deliberate homicide charge with none suspended, 10 years in the Montana prison for the criminal child endangerment charge with none suspended and 10 years in the Montana state prison with none suspended. Boyer and Lambert also recommended that the sentences run concurrently and agreed in the plea deal that Sasser be able to make his own sentencing recommendation at the sentencing hearing.Because of the guilty pleas, all motions in the case except for one arguing to allow contact between Sasser Jr. and Sasser III have been excused. Brown will still make a decision on that motion.Sasser Jr.’s sentencing for his involvement in Hurley’s death is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Judge John Brown scheduled a full day for the sentencing.Law enforcement described the circumstances surrounding Hurley’s death as suspicious and, later that month, arrested a string of people involved in the child’s death, including Sasser Jr.; his wife Patricia Batts; their son James Sasser III, 14; their daughter Madison Sasser, 18; and Gage Roush, 18, who is not related to the family and did not live in the house where the death happened.Batts is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment and strangulation of a partner or family member, all felony charges. Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty in her case, which has a trial scheduled for next summer. Of the five arrested in connection to Hurley’s death, Batts is the only person whose case is still pending.Sasser III pleaded guilty to felony deliberate homicide in October 2020 and was sentenced to the corrections department until he is 18 years old. He was tried as a juvenile and will be on probation until he is 25.Madison Sasser, who was also tried as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated kidnapping. She was sentenced to be on youth probation with the corrections department until she turns 21 and will be on adult probation until she turns 25. As part of the plea deal reached in that case, prosecutors dropped the felony negligent homicide charge against Madison.Roush pleaded guilty to assault on a minor in November 2020 and was given a five year deferred sentence. Roush is also required to undergo counseling. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Gallatin County West Yellowstone James Sasser Jr. Deathe Homicide Felony Murder James Alex Hurley Madison Sasser Crime Criminal Law Law James Sasser Iii Patricia Batts John Brown Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment American Fork fire in Crazy Mountains at more than 17,500 acres 3 hrs ago Business New development planned for MSU's Innovation Campus 3 hrs ago Coronavirus Health officials urge vaccination as Gallatin County hospitalizations rise 4 hrs ago Economy Mid-year report shows boom in MT state park visitors 5 hrs ago Crime and Courts Grandfather pleads guilty in West Yellowstone murder case 6 hrs ago Education Montana State University recommends indoor mask use on campus Aug 5, 2021 What to read next Environment American Fork fire in Crazy Mountains at more than 17,500 acres Business New development planned for MSU's Innovation Campus Coronavirus Health officials urge vaccination as Gallatin County hospitalizations rise Economy Mid-year report shows boom in MT state park visitors Crime and Courts Grandfather pleads guilty in West Yellowstone murder case Education Montana State University recommends indoor mask use on campus Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 8/5/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Letter to the editor: Unvaccinated people are putting others at risk Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 Feds to nix work requirements in Montana Medicaid expansion program Posted: Aug. 5, 2021 One current, three former University of Montana employees allege ‘good ol’ boys club’ Posted: Aug. 5, 2021 A remote control car, a Big Sky birthday and the burn ban: Police Reports for Wednesday, Aug. 4 Posted: Aug. 5, 2021 Texas man attacked woman, stole her purse, police say Posted: Aug. 4, 2021