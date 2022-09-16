Gallatin and Madison counties have reached an agreement to consolidate emergency management services in Big Sky.
The counties entered into an interlocal agreement that will put emergency management, wildfire and hazardous material services under Gallatin County’s Emergency Management program, according to a release from the county.
That means that Gallatin County will manage those services in all of Big Sky, including a portion of Madison County within the Big Sky Resort Area Tax District. The agreement is set to last for three years, and is set to automatically renew.
A big reason behind the agreement was to provide more consistency in the area.
Patrick Lonergan, chief of Gallatin County Emergency Management and Fire, said that the consolidation will make emergency management more efficient for other agencies and people in Big Sky.
Emergency management services plan for emergencies, like wildfires, and work to coordinate other services in response to a situation. Two counties working in the same community meant two different emergency plans depending on which side of the county line an incident happened.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin County Search and Rescue and the county’s 911 dispatch center already have similar agreements in place, have provided services in the area and operated under the county’s emergency plans.
“We’re trying to provide consistency across that entire community for the response agencies as well as the public,” Lonergan said.
The agreement requires that Madison County pay the equivalent of Gallatin County’s portion of one mill, or tax mechanism, in the Big Sky Fire District. That means Madison County will pay $47,374 in the coming year.
That amount could increase depending on how much the value of a mill changes in the next fiscal year.
Lonergan is set to take on the role of fire warden for the area. He said that job is to coordinate fire departments and land management agencies in case of a wildfire. Prior to the agreement, a fire warden from each county would respond to an emergency.
Joe Brummel, director of Emergency Management Services for Madison County, said the agreement was a “win-win” for everyone involved.
“It’s essential to make sure everyone is on the same sheet of music,” Brummel said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.