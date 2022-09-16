Let the news come to you

Gallatin and Madison counties have reached an agreement to consolidate emergency management services in Big Sky.

The counties entered into an interlocal agreement that will put emergency management, wildfire and hazardous material services under Gallatin County’s Emergency Management program, according to a release from the county.

That means that Gallatin County will manage those services in all of Big Sky, including a portion of Madison County within the Big Sky Resort Area Tax District. The agreement is set to last for three years, and is set to automatically renew.

