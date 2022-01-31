A Gallatin Gateway man is accused of choking a woman multiple times on Sunday.
Justin Scott, 31, appeared by video in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday morning on three felony strangulation charges. Judge Bryan Adams set Scott’s bail at $20,000.
According to court documents, a woman went to the Big Sky Substation on Sunday to report that Scott had pinned her down and applied pressure to her neck using his forearms, restricting her airflow. The woman told law enforcement that Scott then put his arm around her neck from behind and dragged her down several stairs while doing so. She told law enforcement she believed she passed out for a moment before Scott dropped her and, while she was on the ground, held her there with his foot to her neck until she again had a hard time breathing.
The woman had marks that indicated petechial hemorrhaging, or burst capillaries, on her ear, face and shoulder, and swelling on one side of her neck, court documents said.
After being contacted by law enforcement, Scott told a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy that he wasn’t at the residence at the time, and that the people or person at that residence had gone to bed before the offense happened.
If Scott pleads guilty or is convicted, each strangulation charge could carry a fine of up to $50,000 and up to 5 years in the state prison. A sentencing for strangulation in Montana also includes required counseling.
In addition to the $20,000 bail, Judge Adams ordered that Scott have no contact with the alleged victim, that he wear an ankle monitoring device if he pays bail, and that he is not allowed to drink any alcohol, but may be in possession of it only when at work.
Because the charges are felony charges, future court proceedings for this case will take place in Gallatin County District Court.
