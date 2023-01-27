Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death.
Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts.
Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex Hurley, in West Yellowstone.
Cromwell said in a Friday morning news release that withdrawing the designation was the best way to proceed with the case.
"Death penalty factors increase the time and cost of administering justice. We can secure justice for Alex through a sentence that includes life imprisonment without the possibility of parole," Cromwell said in the release. "And the millions in taxpayer dollars that would have been used on the death penalty case can be redirected toward crime prevention so that what happened to Alex never happens to another child in our county."
Hurley was found dead outside of West Yellowstone in February 2020. Charging documents said he had wounds and contusions all over his body, and an autopsy found he'd died of blunt force trauma to the back of the head.
Prosecutors say Hurley was tortured and beaten to death by his family members. Batts was one of four people who faced charges in connection with Hurley's death — her son, daughter, husband and a family friend were all charged.
Batts has been considered the ringleader of the torture, having taught her children to beat Hurley.
The decision to not seek the death penalty comes nearly two years after the office — then led by former county attorney Marty Lambert — filed paperwork to seek the death penalty. Cromwell, who beat Lambert in the November election, took the helm of the office in January.
A news release from the county said Montana is one of 24 states that allow capital punishment. The last execution in Montana happened in 2006, and a 2015 injunction put a moratorium on executions in Montana indefinitely.
This story will be updated.
