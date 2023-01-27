Patricia Batts
Buy Now

Patricia Batts attends a motion hearing in District Court Judge John Brown's courtroom on April 11, 2022, at the Law and Justice Center.

 RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. 

Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts.

Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex Hurley, in West Yellowstone. 


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.