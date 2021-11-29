Gallatin County Sheriff's Office looking for truck involved in Halloween hit-and-run in Big Sky By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A still image from a security video of a truck the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says hit a woman and then drove away from the scene in Big Sky on Oct. 31. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pickup that law enforcement say hit and injured a pedestrian in Big Sky on Halloween before leaving the scene.Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Daniel Haydon said the pickup, which law enforcement believes is a 2015 Chevy Silverado, hit a woman outside the Broken Spoke Bar on Oct. 31. The woman injured went to the Big Sky Medical Center and later came to the sheriff's office to try to learn what happened. It was then that the sheriff's office found security camera footage taken from the Big Sky Fire Department of the truck striking the woman."We've been working diligently with some of the businesses and patrons and people in the area trying to identify that vehicle, because we'd like to be able to speak with the driver to find out what happened that night," Haydon said.Haydon said the woman is making a "full recovery" from her injuries. "We can see (on the video) that the vehicle came from Ousel Falls and then when it left it went back towards Ousel Falls," Haydon said.The sheriff's office posted on social media that it's asking the public's help to identify the driver of the vehicle. People who want to report a vehicle they think could be the same one can do so by calling the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at 582-2100 and referencing case GI21-02248, or the hit and run near the Broken Spoke on Halloween."We would just like to get that information so we can track down any leads," Haydon said. "Even if the person thinks they might be wrong, we'd still like to hear from them." 