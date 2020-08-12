The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office released information on marijuana-related arrests in 2018 for Black people compared to white people, disputing a nonprofit’s report that Black people were more likely to be arrested for marijuana in Gallatin County than white people.
In 2018, law enforcement in Gallatin County made 177 arrests for marijuana possession, Sheriff Brian Gootkin said in a news release. Of those arrests, 11 were of Black people.
Of the 26 arrests the sheriff’s office made, Gootkin said, two were of Black people.
Gootkin said the sheriff’s report looked at numbers form the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program, the same statistics the American Civil Liberties Union relied on for its report, which the nonprofit published in April.
The Chronicle published a story on Sunday that cited the numbers in the report.
The ACLU did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gootkin said he was informed that “small sample sizes may result in inflated effect estimation due to high variability.”
The ACLU report found that in 2018 Black people in Gallatin County were arrested for marijuana-related offenses at a rate 18 times that of white people. The ACLU said it relied on information from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program.
The ACLU report said there were 506 Black people and 106,028 white people living in Gallatin County in 2018. Black people were arrested for marijuana at a rate of 2,174 times per 100,000 people, according to the report. The rate for white people was 120 times per 100,000 people.
The Chronicle story misstated this statistic in the original story.
Gootkin said the sheriff’s office works hard to hire and train good people, and that the agency’s policies and procedures are vetted through national, state and local organizations. He said the agency is committed to identifying residents’ needs and addressing them in a “humane, creative and responsible manner.”
“I hold this office to a standard that requires every member to be honest, to act without bias, and to uphold the liberties of every citizen regardless of sex, race or religion,” Gootkin said.
Gootkin said the county is a special and welcoming community, and that he couldn’t stand by while people and organizations infer officers are biased and targeting Black people. He said deputies work to protect everyone and “are not perfect by any means, but we are the opposite of what this report and article depicts.”
“Instead of accusations, we need conversations,” Gootkin said. “That’s why I have emailed the Chronicle and the ACLU to sit down and actually talk about this issue.”
