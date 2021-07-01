Gallatin County and Montana State University’s 911 dispatch centers have merged into one.
The combination means that there will be more dispatchers answering 911 calls in Gallatin County, Gallatin County 911 Director Tim Martindale said. Including supervisors, the dispatch center had 19 positions, but adding MSU’s dispatch positions will bring it up to 25.
“We’re excited to complete this merge and welcome the MSU dispatch staff as official members of our Gallatin County 911 team,” Martindale said. “The group that we are bringing over to join us are all exceptional individuals, and we’re grateful to have them. We’re committed to providing the same great service that we offer to our current users to the students, faculty, staff and visitors at MSU.”
The two entities announced the merger, which has been in the works since 2017, on Thursday. The county and MSU signed the inter-local agreement last month.
In May 2019, the university’s dispatch employees moved their operations into the Gallatin County 911 building, but the two remained separate. There won’t be any major physical changes necessary to make the merger work because the MSU staff were already operating in the county dispatch building, Martindale said.
The merger means that 911 calls that would previously go to MSU’s dispatch will now go to the combined dispatch center, meaning that all of the resources available to county dispatchers will be available to all dispatchers beginning Thursday.
“Any of our dispatchers that work for us can work MSU (calls), work the fire console, work county radio, work Bozeman city radio,” Martindale said.
“It gives us some flexibility on who is working what.”
The increased staff will also help dispatchers keep up with the growing population in the county, he said.
Chief of University Police Kevin Gillilan said in the news release that the merger will keep the MSU community and Gallatin County as a whole safer.
“We look very much forward to working with our partners at 911 to better serve our community,” Gillilan said.
