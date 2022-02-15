A Gallatin County man was sentenced to five years under the supervision of the Montana Department of Corrections for his ancillary role in the attempted kidnapping of a woman in March 2021.
Jamey Charon, 25, pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in January 2022. Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea sentenced Charon on Monday afternoon to two five-year suspended sentences, to be served at the same time, and gave him credit for about five months already served in the Gallatin County Detention Center.
Charon was arrested with Isaac Cardona, 42, in March 2021. The two were accused of attempting to kidnap a woman, and Charon specifically of driving at a high rate of speed while the woman was trying to get out of the vehicle he was driving.
According to court documents, Charon was with Cardona in a vehicle at an undisclosed location in Gallatin County when the woman arrived in the area to meet up with Charon. The woman knew Charon was in the vehicle, but she did not know that Cardona was hidden in the backseat with the machete.
As the woman was approaching the car, Cardona jumped out of the back seat and began chasing her and swinging the machete at her, documents say. The victim got into Charon’s car and tried to lock the door, but Cardona broke the passenger window with the machete and he and Charon re-entered the car. Charon then drove away with the victim in the passenger seat and did not stop the vehicle or let the woman out when she told him to.
Documents say Charon was driving at a high rate of speed — around 110 mph.
Charon was originally charged with four felonies stemming from the incident: aggravated kidnapping, tampering with a witness, possession with intent to distribute and use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture. Prosecutor Bjorn Boyer filed the amended charges with the court in January 2022.
Court documents in Charon’s case suggest that Cardona played a larger role in the crime than Charon did. Cardona’s trial is set for March 2022.
Charon’s defense attorney Alex Jacobi told the court that his client had successfully completed a chemical dependency treatment program, was keeping himself busy and is “doing a really good job of pulling himself out … of the world of illegal drugs.”
“He has taken responsibility for being there, for his associations,” Jacobi said at the sentencing hearing. “Thankfully no one was injured, but he has taken responsibility for that criminal behavior.”
The victim in the case also spoke at the sentencing hearing, reading from a statement she had written to Charon.
“I hope you learn a lesson, and I hope you can move past this because the Lord knows I never will,” the woman said.
During the suspended sentence, Judge McElyea ordered that Charon have no contact with the victim, to be in possession of illegal drugs, alcohol, firearms or dangerous weapons, and that he not go into or look for a job in any bars or liquor stores.
“I hope that I don’t see you again, and I mean that in a nice way,” McElyea told Charon at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing.
“Me too,” Charon said.