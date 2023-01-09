Let the news come to you

A Gallatin County man was sentenced to five years, with three years suspended for “pistol-whipping” a man in the Bozeman Walmart parking lot in April.

Jamey Charon Jr., 26, appeared in Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea’s court Monday.

McElyea sentenced Charon to a commitment to the Department of Corrections for the April charge and for violating a previously suspended sentence.


