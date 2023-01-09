A Gallatin County man was sentenced to five years, with three years suspended for “pistol-whipping” a man in the Bozeman Walmart parking lot in April.
Jamey Charon Jr., 26, appeared in Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea’s court Monday.
McElyea sentenced Charon to a commitment to the Department of Corrections for the April charge and for violating a previously suspended sentence.
Charon was arrested in April for allegedly robbing a man in the Bozeman Walmart parking lot. Charon entered the backseat of the man’s car, pistol-whipped his face and then put the gun to the back of the man’s head and demanded money, according to court documents.
At the time, Charon was on probation for his ancillary role in the attempted kidnapping of a woman in 2021, where he was charged with criminal endangerment and possession with intent to distribute meth. On Monday, McElyea sentenced Charon to five years, with three years suspended for violating his probation on the 2021 felonies. That sentence will run concurrent with the April charge.
For the April incident, Charon was initially charged with felony robbery. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in May, which was later lessened to felony criminal endangerment as part of a plea deal.
Alex Jacobi, Charon’s lawyer, said that Charon continued to struggle with doing and dealing drugs and continuing to associate with people that were “pretty rough and tumble.”
Jacobi added that Charon will also face charges in federal court stemming from the present case.
McElyea said that it was disturbing to the court that she had sentenced Charon on Feb. 14, 2022, and that his newest offense happened only 53 days later.
“So tell me why I should basically give an order to let you back out when it only took you 53 days to commit a new crime,” McElyea said.
Charon said that personal things had happened in his life, and that he made sure that it was not possible for those things to happen again.
McElyea reminded him that life happens.
“We get thrown stuff at us all the time,” McElyea said. “You don’t have control over that. You only have control over yourself and how you react to things.”
The plea agreement recommended that Charon serve two five-year sentences, with four years suspended, for both the April charge and probation violation. McElyea altered that timeline, suspending only three years in her rulings.
She said that the court’s main concern was that both of the cases were violent offenses, and felt that one year of jail time was not appropriate. McElyea added that that timeframe would not have given the Montana Department of Corrections time to assess Charon’s placement in a treatment facility.
Charon was credited for time previously served in both cases, which amounted to 411 and 276 days, respectively.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.