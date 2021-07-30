Gallatin County man sentenced for hitting motorcyclist in 2020 By Bret Hauff Chronicle Staff Writer Bret Hauff Author email Jul 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Montana judge ordered a Gallatin County man to serve a suspended 10-year prison sentence for hitting a man on a motorcycle with a vehicle last year.Justo Arzu, 53, appeared in Gallatin County District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to negligent vehicular assault, a felony for which Judge John Brown sentenced him to 10 years of supervision by the Montana Department of Corrections.Arzu will not serve time in prison unless he violates terms of his probation, which include abstaining from alcohol and paying $75 dollars in restitution each month for the duration of his sentence — totaling $9,000.“I feel guilty with myself and will try my best not to harm society,” Arzu told the judge. Law enforcement alleged Arzu hit a person on a motorcycle with his vehicle and left the scene of the crash in July 2020. His blood alcohol concentration at the time was .207, according to court proceedings.Arzu, who works full-time as a plumber in the Gallatin Valley, will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing and warrantless searches throughout the duration of his 10-year suspended sentence, Brown ordered.He also may not use a vehicle without permission from the Department of Corrections or enter an establishment where the primary business is serving alcohol or gambling, according to the judge’s order.“This sentence will give Mr. Arzu time to see if he has a problem with alcohol,” Brown said. “... The point is he’s out in the community, working — he has financial obligations.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Bret Hauff is the Chronicle’s city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Gallatin County Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown Montana Department Of Corrections Suspended Sentence Negligent Vehicular Assault Probation Restitution Blod Alcohol Concentration Justo Arzu John Brown Alcohol Judge Criminal Law Law Crime Concentration Bret Hauff Author email Follow Bret Hauff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County 4 hrs ago Coronavirus Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations 4 hrs ago City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes 5 hrs ago County 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties 8 hrs ago Health Health department recommends mask use as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County 12 hrs ago News July drought rages on as MT cities deploy mitigation plans Jul 29, 2021 What to read next Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County Coronavirus Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes County 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties Health Health department recommends mask use as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County News July drought rages on as MT cities deploy mitigation plans Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 7/29/21 - Report 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some campers were setting up shop where they weren’t supposed to. “They’re not doing anything bad, no campfire,” a deputy said. More from this section Three Forks man accused of theft; bail set at $100,000 Posted: 4:30 p.m. 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties Posted: 12:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Stewardship act would sustain our outdoor economy Posted: July 30, 2021 July drought rages on as MT cities deploy mitigation plans Posted: July 29, 2021 Gallatin County amends burn ban to allow for fire management Posted: July 29, 2021