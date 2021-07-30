Support Local Journalism


A Montana judge ordered a Gallatin County man to serve a suspended 10-year prison sentence for hitting a man on a motorcycle with a vehicle last year.

Justo Arzu, 53, appeared in Gallatin County District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to negligent vehicular assault, a felony for which Judge John Brown sentenced him to 10 years of supervision by the Montana Department of Corrections.

Arzu will not serve time in prison unless he violates terms of his probation, which include abstaining from alcohol and paying $75 dollars in restitution each month for the duration of his sentence — totaling $9,000.

“I feel guilty with myself and will try my best not to harm society,” Arzu told the judge.

Law enforcement alleged Arzu hit a person on a motorcycle with his vehicle and left the scene of the crash in July 2020. His blood alcohol concentration at the time was .207, according to court proceedings.

Arzu, who works full-time as a plumber in the Gallatin Valley, will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing and warrantless searches throughout the duration of his 10-year suspended sentence, Brown ordered.

He also may not use a vehicle without permission from the Department of Corrections or enter an establishment where the primary business is serving alcohol or gambling, according to the judge’s order.

“This sentence will give Mr. Arzu time to see if he has a problem with alcohol,” Brown said. “... The point is he’s out in the community, working — he has financial obligations.”

Bret Hauff is the Chronicle’s city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647.

