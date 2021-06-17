A Gallatin County Justice Court judge continued the $1 million bail set for a man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her hostage in Four Corners, causing a nearly 12-hour standoff with law enforcement in late April.
Justin James Swanson, 49, appeared before Judge Bryan Adams on Thursday morning. Swanson is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies.
If convicted of the kidnapping charge, Swanson could face between 10 and 100 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine of up to $50,000. If convicted of the rape charge, he could face incarceration for between 2 and 100 years a fine of up to $50,000.
The judge declined to change Swanson’s $1 million bail, set while he was in custody at a jail in Salt Lake City, where he was flown for medical attention after shooting himself during the standoff. Adams also ordered that Swanson not be allowed to have any contact with the woman involved in the incident or be within 300 feet of her home or work.
If he makes bail, Swanson will be under GPS tracking and won’t be allowed to possess firearms or other dangerous weapons or to leave the state without the court’s permission.
Swanson requested to be represented by a public defender. Because the charges against him are felony charges, he did not give a plea during the Justice Court hearing.
Law enforcement say Swanson took a woman hostage at a Four Corners mobile home park on the morning of April 29. He released the woman after holding her hostage for more than six hours, raping her at gunpoint, tasering her at least twice and threatening to blow up the residence he was barricaded in with a “fireball” of homemade explosives, according to court documents.
Swanson told hostage negotiators during the standoff that he had been waiting for the woman to come to the residence for two days, according to law enforcement.
Court documents show that Swanson was living in Colorado in early 2020 and met the woman — whom he later held hostage — online. She told him multiple times that she did not want a romantic relationship with him.
Swanson later visited and then moved to Montana and stalked the woman to the point that she moved her trailer so he couldn’t find her, according to court documents.
The standoff displaced other residents of the mobile home park, though all were allowed to return home after the standoff concluded. Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the standoff and brought armored vehicles, including Gallatin County’s BearCat and Lewis and Clark County’s B.E.A.R.
The standoff ended at about 7:30 p.m. on April 29, when Swanson shot himself and was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Health for medical treatment. From there, he was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City for further treatment and booked into the Salt Lake City jail after being discharged from medical care.
