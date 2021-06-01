People in Gallatin County can now text 911 for emergency assistance if they’re in a situation where talking is dangerous or where cell phone service isn’t strong enough to support a phone call.
The county booted up its text-to-911 system for public use for the first time Tuesday morning, after a lot of testing and training for dispatchers and penning new policies for using the new system.
“The most bang for our buck is in search and rescue situations where we might not have a strong enough signal to get a phone call out, but there is a chance to get a text message out,” said Gallatin County 911 Director Tim Martindale at a Tuesday news conference. “I think we’re going to see a lot of benefit.”
Martindale said he and his team are also hopeful that the new text to 911 system will give deaf and other hearing impaired people better access to 911 services and allow people in situations like home invasions, active shooter situations and survivors of domestic violence a way to contact emergency responders without altering others to the fact they’re doing so.
The text to 911 is activated by sending a text message to “911,” no dashes or area code necessary. The system can’t yet receive photos or videos, and texts sent to 911 and other numbers at the same time may not go through.
Gallatin County is one of 32 counties in the state to offer the text to 911 service, Martindale said. It’s now generally considered a best practice for dispatch to have some form of text to 911 function.
The work on the program began months ago with overhauling the dispatch center’s phone systems and doing training and testing to make sure bugs were worked out before launching for public use.
But the best way to get in touch with emergency responders is still by calling 911, Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said at the Tuesday afternoon press conference. It’s easier and faster for dispatchers to ask more questions, get more information and listen to how someone’s voice sounds and any noises in the background on a phone call compared to texting.
Martindale also urged people who are able to continue calling 911 if safe and possible, emphasizing the program’s slogan — “Call if you can, text if you can’t.”
Gallatin County 911 Director Tim Martindale, left, and Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp announce the availability of text to 911 in Gallatin County on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Bozeman Fire Station #3. The service is intended to provide access to deaf and hearing impaired people, and people in situations where calling might not be feasible.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Gallatin County 911 receives a lot of open 911 calls, and most are accidental dials, Veltkamp said. The new text program may help responders have a better idea of what they’re getting into when they respond to an open call.
“We have to go check nearly every single one out, just in case it’s a situation where someone’s opening a 911 line, but not talking out of fear because of whatever’s happening nearby,” he said. “My hope would be that people in that situation now use this service, which will decrease the likelihood that an open 911 call is an emergency.”
Open 911 calls often include noise that dispatchers can hear in the background, like construction noise or a lawn mower, and whether or not any audible voices sound distressed, notes that appear regularly in the Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office calls for service records.
The release urged people not to text and drive and not to text 911 if there is not an emergency — it’s not a replacement for the non-emergency line, but an extension of the 911 emergency services.
“It offers another resource for those in our community to contact us in an emergency … and more availability to more of our citizens and visitors,” said Martindale.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at
mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.