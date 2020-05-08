suspect mug

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect charged with sexual intercourse without consent involving a child.

Mitchell Scott Patterson has a $100,000 warrant for his arrest for "maintaining an ongoing sexual relationship" with a minor, according to a Friday news release from the sheriff's office. The release said Patterson has ties to Bozeman, Great Falls, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Oakes, North Dakota. 

Patterson drives a 2002 gold Ford Taurus with "moderate front-end damage" and Montana license plate 222831B. 

If citizens find Patterson or his vehicle, they can call 911 to report. The release stated citizens should not approach him. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

