The Gallatin County Attorney's Office is forming a task force to deal with more than 100 unprosecuted sex crime and domestic assault cases going back more than a decade after boxes of the files were discovered in a closet. 

Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell announced in a news release Tuesday that her office found 113 unreviewed cases that included violent rape, sexual assault, domestic abuse, incest and sexual abuse against children cases. 

Those cases were submitted by law enforcement agencies for review to the the county attorney's office between 2008 and 2022. 


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

