The Gallatin County Attorney's Office is forming a task force to deal with more than 100 unprosecuted sex crime and domestic assault cases going back more than a decade after boxes of the files were discovered in a closet.
Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell announced in a news release Tuesday that her office found 113 unreviewed cases that included violent rape, sexual assault, domestic abuse, incest and sexual abuse against children cases.
Those cases were submitted by law enforcement agencies for review to the the county attorney's office between 2008 and 2022.
Cromwell, who took over the office in 2023, said the cases were "deprioritized by the former administration."
"No action had been taken on any of these cases, with the longest case sitting for the past 14 years," she said.
The release said the office would form a joint task force to review each case and pursue the ones that are still able to be prosecuted. The task force includes Cromwell, West Yellowstone and Manhattan town attorney Jane Mersen, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Detective Mike Emens, victim advocate April Waltee and city prosecutors from Bozeman and Belgrade.
This story will be updated.
