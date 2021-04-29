FOUR CORNERS — After nearly 12 hours, a standoff at a mobile home park in Four Corners concluded with the suspect non-fatally shooting himself.
The man was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconness Hospital. All residents of the park are now permitted to go back to their homes.
The suspect, a man armed with a pistol, had taken a woman hostage on Thursday morning. Gallatin County said on Twitter shortly before 3 p.m. that the hostage had been released and was safe.
The standoff continued into the evening. The man had been talking to law enforcement throughout the day. He shot himself at about 7:30 p.m.
"He shot himself and immediately the guys reacted, they got there, began medical treatment had he has been transported to the hospital," said Sheriff Dan Springer at a press conference at around 8:30 p.m. Springer did not say where the man shot himself.
The man's name was not released. The investigation into the situation is ongoing, Springer said. The department did not share any details of the relationship between the man and the woman. The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation will be assisting in the investigation.
"We've allowed residents back into their homes, we've roped off the specific area around the crime scene," Springer said. "We'll start collecting evidence, start doing interviews."
In a press conference earlier in the day, Springer said that the situation began at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday, when law enforcement received a call that a man had taken a woman hostage at Forest Trailer and RV Park near Four Corners.
The sheriff’s office ordered a shelter in place and evacuated some residents who live nearby.
A slew of law enforcement, including two armored vehicles, responded to the scene.
Displaced residents were instructed to call 211 to get in touch with the sheriff’s office to retrieve necessities like pets and prescriptions from their homes.
Theresa Hruska, who lives in the park and said the standoff was at one of the homes nearest to hers, was getting ready to wash her dishes this morning when she saw three sheriff’s deputies outside her window.
“Within minutes there was a whole arsenal, a whole bunch” of law enforcement, Hruska said.
Springer said he wanted to thank the residents of the community for being understanding of the situation and not causing any additional issues.
"The residents of this community were great, they were very patient," he said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bozeman Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Special Response Team, Central Valley Fire and a local FBI agent, responded to the incident.
Two armored vehicles — Gallatin County’s BearCat and Lewis and Clark County’s B.E.A.R. — were on scene.
