A former Gallatin County dispatch employee was arrested over the weekend after police said he told motel employees he was the county’s new sheriff to get upgrades and discounts for his stay.
Mark Ward, 44, is charged with impersonating a public servant, a felony. He was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams, who set his bail at $5,000.
Ward was hired Feb. 22 as the assistant director of public safety systems for the county’s 911 center, said Whitney Bermes, the county’s spokesperson. She said Ward was fired immediately after the county found out he was arrested.
Ward moved here from California for the job and was staying at the Super 8 Motel on Wheat Drive until he could move into a home in Butte, court documents say.
On Saturday, Bozeman officers responded to the motel for a report that Ward had threatened to shoot a guest, court documents say. Three employees at the motel told police that Ward identified himself as the new Gallatin County sheriff and used his position “as a police officer” to demand things at the motel.
Motel employees told an officer that Ward asked for a “good rate” after telling them he was the sheriff and that he lost his “law enforcement identification” in the parking lot. The employees complied with Ward’s request and said they give him a discount of $345 for his room.
The employees felt compelled to involve law enforcement when Ward told them he wished he had his gun so he could have shot an unruly guest that employees were dealing with earlier in the week, court documents say.
Ward told police that he never claimed to be the sheriff and that he did ask for a discounted rate because he was a government employee. He claimed he never identified himself as the sheriff or a law enforcement officer, court documents say.
When police confronted him about telling employees he lost his law enforcement identification in the parking lot, court documents say, Ward said he told them he lost his Gallatin County Public Safety identification card — not law enforcement identification. He also tried to blame the confusion about his position on the employees there, calling them “slow,” “mentally disabled” and “not quick on the uptake.”
Ward acknowledged an incident with an unruly guest who was loud, yelling and hitting walls earlier in the week.
Ward told motel employees on Saturday that if he had his gun, and had felt threatened, that he would have used it to protect himself and his wife, court documents say.
Ward told police he knew the motel waived a pet fee and allowed him to stay in a different room after he requested it, but denied knowing that the upgrades he got were free, court documents say. Ward told police he believed the motel employees reported that he represented himself as a law enforcement officer to get him to leave the motel.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.