A Las Vegas man who formerly owned a Bozeman distillery admitted in federal court today to defrauding a bank that had loaned him money for the distillery.
Bryan Lee Schultz, 46, was the owner of Roughstock Distillery, a Bozeman business that was open between April 2008 and June 2016, according to a news release from the Montana Department of Justice.
Schultz pleaded guilty to bank fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto. A sentencing hearing was set for June 16, and Schultz was released.
To open Roughstock Distillery, Schultz got two loans from Big Sky Western Bank: One for $213,000 and one for $90,000, according to the news release. As part of the loan terms, Schultz gave the bank a security interest in all collateral of the distillery, including proceeds from selling the whiskey made at the facility, to ensure the bank wouldn’t lose money if Schultz defaulted on the loans.
Court documents allege that Schultz embezzled money from the distillery for his own benefit, even after it had already closed, and that he fraudulently claimed to the bank that he owned assets that had already been sold.
The judge set a sentencing hearing for June 16, where U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen will sentence Schultz for the white-collar crime. He faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.
