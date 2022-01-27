A man who briefly worked for Gallatin County dispatch was sentenced this week to a two-year deferred sentence for impersonating the county sheriff for a discounted hotel room in February 2021.
Mark Ward, 44, pleaded no contest to impersonating a public servant, a felony, in November 2021. His defense attorney Megan M. Moore with Watson Law Office said at the time the plea means that he does not admit to the charge against him, but that he did not plan to fight the charge in court.
A deferred sentence means that the charge can be removed from a person’s record if they comply with all conditions of the sentence. For Ward, those conditions include not being in possession of guns or other dangerous weapons, not listening to or monitoring law enforcement communications and following all local, state and federal laws.
“Mr. Ward will have the option to petition for early termination of the sentence provided he meets all of the conditions of his probation,” Moore said in an email to the Chronicle. “Throughout the case Mr. Ward has complied with all conditions of the Court and has remained an exemplary member of his community.”
Eleven people submitted character reference letters to the court to consider before sentencing Ward, including multiple letters from law enforcement and former law enforcement officers in California, where Ward worked in emergency dispatch for years before moving to Montana. Those character references were submitted to the court for Judge Peter Ohman to consider when making his sentencing decision.
According to court documents, Ward was hired as the assistant director of public safety systems for Gallatin County’s 911 center in February 2021. He had left a similar role in California and was staying at the Super 8 Motel for a short stretch of time until he secured permanent housing in Butte.
Several employees at the motel told law enforcement that Ward had told them he was the new Gallatin County sheriff and that he asked for a “good rate” at the hotel because of his new position. Employees complied with the request, discounting the hotel room and waiving a pet fee, documents say.
An employee reported Ward to law enforcement only after he said he wished he had his gun so he could shoot a guest that employees had been having trouble with, documents say.
At the time of his arrest, Ward denied ever saying he would shoot the guest and that he said that he would use a firearm to protect himself if the guest made him fear for his own or others’ safety. Ward also told law enforcement that he did ask for a discounted rate because he was a government employee, but denied identifying himself as the sheriff.
At the time, a spokesperson for the county said Ward was fired immediately after the county learned he had been arrested on the charge.