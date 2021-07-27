Firefighters extinguish 'suspicious fire' in east Bozeman By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 27, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now The charred exterior of a house on South McAdow Avenue is seen on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, as investigators look into a suspicious fire that began at the house early Tuesday. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A house on South McAdow Avenue is circled with police tape as investigators look into a suspicious fire that began at the house early Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A house on South McAdow Avenue is circled with police tape as investigators look into a suspicious fire that began at the house early Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Firefighters knocked back a fire in an east Bozeman house early Tuesday morning. The city's police department has categorized the fire as "suspicious."Bozeman's fire and police departments have begun a joint investigation into the cause of the fire in a single-family home that started shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of South McAdow Avenue near Lindley Park, according to a news release from the police department.The fire was in the basement and on the porch of the home and a person inside was trapped, according to the Bozeman Fire Department. The fire appears to have been set intentionally, according to the news release.Bozeman Fire Department firefighters evacuated the person who was inside the home and emergency medical responders treated them for injuries. Police also evacuated neighboring homes in case the fire spread. The person rescued from the house will likely be released from the hospital today, if they have not been released already, Bozeman Police Department Detective Captain Cory Klumb said.The fire torched the interior and back of the home but did not burn it to the ground or break down any walls, Klumb said."I would imagine that (the resident) will be able to return to the structure," he said. This story will be updated as more information is made available. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 