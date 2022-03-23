Kyle Davis, a firefighter and paramedic, and Lt. Collin Brozka with the Central Valley Fire Department respond to a shop fire in Belgrade on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022. No one was injured in the blaze.
Ryker Potter, a firefighter and EMT, and Jerold Surdah, an engineer, with Gallatin Gateway Fire Department respond to a shop fire in Belgrade on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022. No one was injured in the blaze.
Kyle Davis, a firefighter and paramedic, and Lt. Collin Brozka with the Central Valley Fire Department respond to a shop fire in Belgrade on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022. No one was injured in the blaze.
Ryker Potter, a firefighter and EMT, and Jerold Surdah, an engineer, with Gallatin Gateway Fire Department respond to a shop fire in Belgrade on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022. No one was injured in the blaze.
A Wednesday morning fire burned a shop building in Belgrade, but the flames didn’t damage the home sitting about 10 feet away. Nobody was injured in the fire, though an official said the large outbuilding that burned is a total loss.
Central Valley Fire District was dispatched to a structure fire in a large shop building on the 400 block of Royal Road in Belgrade just before 7:30 a.m., according to interim fire marshal Jake Zlomie. Nobody was inside the shop when the fire started.
“The folks in that house were up on their morning routine and (the caller) thought that she heard a garbage truck,” said Zlomie. “She looked outside and was able to see flames coming out the shop door, and that’s when she called 911.”
The responding departments declared fire control about an hour after responding to the call, meaning they decided the fire was mostly out and were mainly monitoring rubble for hot spots or re-starts.
Zlomie said officials will begin investigating the cause of the fire on Wednesday. As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, the cause had not yet been determined.
“We’ll develop different hypotheses on what could have caused the fire and then we kind of work through to examine those hypotheses until we can eliminate them and we can get it down to, here’s the one cause,” said Zlomie. “If we can’t eliminate two possible causes it will just be listed as undetermined.”
An excavator was on the site of the fire on Wednesday morning to knock down the partially standing structure so it didn’t threaten the house next door.
“We don’t want it to fall into the house,” Zlomie said. “They’re going to deconstruct that building so they don’t leave any additional hazard for the homeowner.”
Several other agencies also responded to provide mutual aid to the fire and assist in hauling water to the scene. Those included the Hyalite Fire District, Bozeman Fire, Amsterdam Fire, Manhattan Fire, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical responders. NorthWestern Energy also responded to the scene of the fire.
“It was an all defensive fire from the beginning, so they were just pouring water on it all from the outside,” Zlomie said. “There’s no fire hydrants in this area, so they did have to shuttle water around so that generally is fairly resource-intensive to do that.”
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.