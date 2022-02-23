A house fire burned a mobile home in west Bozeman on Wednesday morning, displacing the man who lived there in what he called a “total loss.”
Chris Hawk, 43, woke up to his cat Tiger yowling at him shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A fire had started underneath Hawk’s mobile home on Redwood Drive and was spreading into the rest of it, but the fire that would go on to burn his home and all that he owned inside it hadn’t yet woken him up.
“They saved my life,” Hawk said of Tiger and his other two cats, Mojo and Miss Kitty. “I opened up my door to my bedroom and there was a lot of smoke in the trailer, so I figured that something had to have happened.”
Hawk rushed out the door, wearing boots without socks and carrying a fire extinguisher, to check underneath the trailer. His heat had gone out, causing his pipes to freeze in the extreme cold. A small heater had been placed near the frozen pipes in an attempt to thaw them.
Hawk found that there was indeed a fire underneath the trailer, and he put out as much as he could see with the extinguisher.
“I could still hear that there was cracking and popping,” Hawk said.
He went back inside to check the interior, and it was so smokey he could barely see, with a “fireball” burning out of the register in the living room.
“I grabbed my kitty cats and got out and called 911,” he said.
Hyalite Rural Fire District received that 911 call at 4:58 a.m. and responded to the scene, along with several other area fire departments providing mutual aid and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. It took about half an hour to get the fire under control, according to fire chief Brian Nickolay.
Nickolay said no foul play is suspected in the fire and that the cause is being listed as undetermined and unintentional. There was not a working fire detector in the home, Nickolay said, and the fire department “highly recommends” having a fire detector and regularly checking its batteries.
“It was definitely a more difficult one for us given the environment. It was 20 below zero this morning, and that’s pretty hard on our firefighters and on our equipment and fire trucks,” Nickolay said. “But it’s something we train to do, and we build our trucks and equipment to handle it.”
“They did a great job over there putting the fire out,” Hawk said of the responding fire departments. “They were extremely thorough, and they definitely got it out, but it is gutted. Everything is ruined.”
Hawk has a temporary place to stay, temporary care for his cats, and a small check from the American Red Cross, but it won’t be enough for a Bozeman-sized deposit or first month’s rent on a new place.
“I’m very grateful for (the check), but that’s not really going to go very far,” he said. “What would help me the most would be being able to find somewhere to live.”
To help him find a new home and purchase essentials like socks and new work clothes, Hawk has created a GoFundMe online fundraiser.