The family of a man who died in the hospital after an apparent suicide attempt while jailed at the Gallatin County Detention Center has filed a lawsuit against the county claiming jail staff acted negligently and left the man unsupervised despite knowing he was suicidal.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Butte on April 1, names Gallatin County and 10 employees at the jail as defendants.
The plaintiff is the estate of Daniel Keith Ross and was filed by his ex-wife Mary Pouch on behalf of Ross’ child who is only identified as K.R. in the lawsuit.
They are represented by Missoula attorneys Nate Wagner and Jenna Lyons, with the firm Wagner and Lyons.
The lawsuit claims that negligence by detention center staff resulted in Ross’ wrongful death and are seeking damages to compensate for loss of income he would have earned, and any pain, suffering or emotional damage arising from his death on the part of his child.
According to the lawsuit, Ross was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital following an attempted suicide while in custody at the detention center on March 13, 2019. He died in the hospital on April 4, 2019.
Ross was booked into the jail on March 5, 2019, on a non-violent probation violation after failing a drug test, according to the lawsuit.
While at jail, Ross called his ex-wife, Poucher and told her he wanted to die by suicide.
Ross also wrote a letter to Poucher, where he repeated his intent to die by suicide while in jail. The lawsuit claims that both the phone call and the letter were reviewed by detention center staff.
About a week later on March 13, 2019, staff at the detention center performed a suicide risk assessment on Ross but failed to place Ross on a suicide watch or close supervision.
Following the assessment, Ross was left in his cell unsupervised, the lawsuit states.
He was later found that day nonresponsive in his room and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said Thursday he was not aware if the county had been served with the complaint, but knew the case was filed.
Lambert declined to comment on the case, but said it had been referred to the county’s insurer.
Wagner, the attorney for the Ross estate, said the family was never notified of a coroner’s inquest into the death, and does not know if one was ever completed or is pending.
That was part of the reason they waited to file a lawsuit for the 2019 death, he said.
The trial may be put on hold until a coroner’s inquest is completed if an inquest is pending, he said.
Wagner said the results of the lawsuit may gauge whether it would be appropriate for the county to adopt better policies to prevent this from happening again.
“Generally, we’re just seeking justice for the family,” he said.