In the U.S., someone dies of an opioid overdose every five minutes.
Nationally, overdose deaths have been increasing. Last year marked a grim record — more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses.
While Gallatin County and Montana have lower instances of deaths by overdose compared to other parts of the country, experts who spoke during a panel on Friday said there’s a fear it may follow that national trend.
“We’ve seen fentanyl overdoses increasing across the country,” said Brandn Green, co-owner of JG Research and Evaluation in Bozeman. “Even If we’re slightly behind that curve, we may still be headed toward it.”
Green, and other experts, spoke Friday during a forum held by the Montana State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute examining the opioid epidemic, how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated overdoses and resources to combat drug abuse.
Deaths related to opioid overdoses increased 15% from 2020 to 2021 nationwide. Montana officials also noted a worrying increase in overdose 911 calls, averaging 70 calls per month in 2021. That’s compared to an average of 45 calls per month in 2020 and 24 monthly calls in 2019.
The pandemic and socioeconomic stressors — like a housing crisis — have all contributed to a rise in overdose deaths, Green said.
Gallatin County has averaged about five overdose deaths per year from 2016 to 2020. It ranks fourth for the counties with the highest number of overdose deaths, behind Yellowstone, Cascade and Missoula counties.
“The opioid epidemic really fueled a crisis that has touched every portion of our society and continues today,” said Phil Bain, an internal medicine specialist at Bozeman Health Belgrade Clinic.
Nate Kramerman, commander for the Missouri River Drug Task Force, said fentanyl — a more potent synthetic opiate — has become more prevalent in Gallatin County in the last several years.
Opiates are synthetic, or manmade, opioids. Opioids, like heroine, are naturally derived from plants.
“In my 11-year career, for the first eight or nine years I saw fentanyl three or four times a year. It wasn’t common,” Kramerman said. “In the last two or three years, we’ve been getting it all the time, everywhere.”
A few years ago, Kramerman said law enforcement noticed fentanyl being laced into other drugs, like methamphetamine. Now, fentanyl is being sought out on its own.
Fentanyl, which is about 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, can be more dangerous than other drugs.
Heroine takes about 10 milligrams to be lethal. Fentanyl takes a dose of about 1 milligram. Carfentanyl, an even more potent derivative of fentanyl — takes less than .02 milligrams to be lethal.
“Fortunately, we haven’t had an issue with carfentanyl within our community yet,” Kramerman said.
Rowen Schuler, clinic manager for Community Medical Services, an addiction treatment provider in Montana, said anyone can become addicted to opioids.
“It only takes a few weeks to become dependent on an opioid,” Schuler said.
Often, there’s a misconception about who is facing addiction.
“They’re average people. They are in our communities. You wouldn’t be able to pick them out of a crowd,” she said.
Destigmatizing opioid or substance abuse disorders is important, because it might be a barrier to someone seeking treatment, said Maureen Ward, the injury prevention program manager for the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Despite addiction being a treatable disease, only about 12% of people who need treatment receive it, Ward said.
Medication assisted treatments — perhaps the most well-known is methadone — are proven to be effective, Schuler said.
Both the Community Medical Services clinic in Belgrade and Ideal Option in Bozeman offer medication assisted treatments.
But, it’s not all gloom and doom, Green said. A silver lining to the pandemic has been an increased focus on infrastructure for emergency response and treatment in Gallatin County.
Law enforcement and first responders are increasingly using Naloxone — an overdose reversal medicine commonly known as Narcan typically administered through a nasal spray — and education and awareness on the issue has climbed.
During Friday’s forums, each panelist also spoke about what each Gallatin County resident could do to prevent opioid abuse.
Kramerman stressed the need to dispose of unwanted or unused prescription pills safely. There are several collection sites across the county to dispose of unused drugs, including the police departments in Belgrade, Manhattan and West Yellowstone and the Law and Justice Center in Bozeman.
Schuler said increasing education and advocacy, like learning how to carry and use Naloxone is an important way folks can help mitigate the risk of overdose deaths, comparing it to CPR.
Naloxone is available to Montanans at most pharmacies with prescriptions. In Gallatin County, it’s free at Community Medical Services.
“It’s another thing you can do to be prepared,” she said.