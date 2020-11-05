An Ennis man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that accuse him of shooting a woman in front of his house in October during a child custody exchange.
Rick Park faces felony charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon in connection to the death of 36-year-old Nicole Watson, of Helena.
In a virtual hearing Thursday, Madison County District Court Judge Luke Berger set Park's bail at $1 million.
Park is being held at the Gallatin County jail.
In October, Madison County deputies responded to a report of a gunshot on West Hugel Street in Ennis.
An officer found Park near Watson’s body in front of Park’s house. They also found two spent cartridges.
Watson was taken to the Madison Valley Medical Center where she later died from a gunshot wound to her head, court documents say.
Police said in charging documents that Park admitted shooting Watson. He then turned over the gun he used, and police arrested him.
Watson’s husband told police that he and Watson went to Park’s house as part of a child custody exchange. The couple walked up to Park’s house and knocked on his door. Park opened the door, pointed the gun at Watson and fired one shot at her, court documents say.
Watson’s husband told police that Park then fired another shot at Watson’s head, according to charging documents. Park then pointed the gun at the man and told him to call 911.
Park then went into his home. Watson’s husband ran to an off-duty deputy’s house and called 911.
At Thursday’s hearing, Madison County Attorney Chris Christensen said he would like bail denied for Park. But since the court was considering bail, he said, he would ask that bail be set at $500,000 and, if released, that Park be restricted to the county where he plans to live and pay for a GPS monitoring device.
Walter Hennessey, Park’s attorney, said $500,000 was “basically an impossibility” because Park is considered indigent and is unable to pay that amount plus for GPS monitoring. He asked the court set a lower bail “somewhere in the neighborhood of $50,000.”
“Even a $50,000 bond is somewhat high, but I realize because of the nature of the crime we are not going to get an OR release,” Hennessey said.
Judge Berger said given the allegations in the court documents he didn’t “feel a bond of anything less than $1 million is appropriate.”
