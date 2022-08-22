Let the news come to you

Local law enforcement is planning to increase patrol activity for Labor Day Weekend.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Police Department intend to increase the presence of deputies and police officers for the upcoming holiday weekend with the help of a state program.

“Labor Day weekend is one of those weekends that’s identified by all law enforcement agencies as a priority weekend,” Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said.

