DEA agent from Colorado pleads not guilty to pulling gun on man in Bozeman By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Colorado man who said he was a Drug Enforcement Administration employee pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to pulling a gun on a man at a Bozeman bar in November.Ryan Donahue, 33, is charged with felony assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Donahue, represented by defense attorneys Elisabeth Montoya and Ashley Whipple, appeared in court by video from Colorado and pleaded not guilty to both charges.According to court documents, Donahue, who lives in Parker, Colorado, was in Bozeman and met a group of people at the Squire House on a Sunday night in November. While at the bar, Donahue told the man he is accused of pulling a gun on that he was employed with the DEA. The group later decided to go to the Haufbrau, where court documents say they stayed until the bar began to close at about 2 a.m. The man and the group of people he was with began to leave the bar and, while in the breezeway of the bar, Donahue allegedly pulled a Glock 17 handgun out of the concealed carry holster and pointed it at the man’s neck.The man told officers that he didn’t remember what Donahue was saying at the time, and that he considered trying to disarm him but was afraid he would get in trouble because Donahue was a federal officer.Bystanders, a bar manager or employee got the gun away from Donahue before law enforcement responded and arrested him.Bozeman Police Department officers found an empty concealed carry holster and a DEA badge and ID card in Donahue’s wallet when arresting him. Glock 17 handguns are one of several forms of firearms issued to DEA agents. Denver DEA public affairs specialist R. Steve Kotecki refused to comment on the employment status of Donahue, citing the Privacy Act. Shortly after his arrest, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told the Associated Press that the DEA conducts a “thorough internal investigation” of any misconduct by employees, but did not confirm or deny if Donahue was a DEA employee.The DEA did not immediately respond to a Freedom of Information Act request about Donahue’s employment, though it did acknowledge the request had been received.Defense attorneys Whipple and Montoya, citing a policy not to comment at early stages of litigation, declined to comment on the case.Judge John Brown accepted the not guilty pleas on Wednesday morning and continued the conditions of release set by the Justice Court after Donahue’s arrest, including the $150,000 bail. Documents indicate that Donahue paid that bail by surety on Nov. 23.In addition to bail, the court ordered that Donahue have no contact with the alleged victim or witnesses, not come within 300 feet of the Haufbrau and not be in possession of guns or other dangerous weapons.If convicted of the assault with a weapon charge, Donahue could face up to 20 years of incarceration, a fine of up to $50,000 or both. If convicted of the misdemeanor charge brought against him, he could face up to 6 months in a county jail, a fine of up to $500 or both. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Tags Ryan Donahue Dea Law Criminal Law Gun Ashley Whipple Id Card Defense Attorney Elisabeth Montoya 