Grazing Allotments Lawsuit, Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness
The Absaroka Mountain Range runs along East River Road in Paradise Valley on May 18.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Nine conservation groups filed a lawsuit Monday to challenge a U.S. Forest Service decision that expanded livestock grazing allotments on the eastern edge of the Paradise Valley, alleging the change will harm grizzly bears.

The decision allows continued and expanded livestock grazing on occupied grizzly bear habitat in the Absaroka Mountains, on Forest Service land just north of Yellowstone National Park. It also lengthens the grazing season, allowing cattle on the allotted pasture a month earlier than in prior years. The allotments encompass about 21,000 acres.

The lawsuit claims the decision violates the Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act because it fails to protect grizzly bears, which are listed as a threatened species under the ESA.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

