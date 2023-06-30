A pair of concerts is planned for the lawn outside Bozeman Public Library this summer.
The concerts are intended to provide a family friendly option to hear local music, said Corey Sloan, the library’s head of adult programming and outreach. Sloan said they try to highlight local musicians and let people bring picnic blankets or their dance moves to the library lawn.
“It’s a little different vibe than other free opportunities to see music in the valley,” Sloan said.
The first “Music on the Green” is planned for July 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free. Sloan said construction at the library will not impact the event too much. Unlike in past years, however, the building’s north entrance will not be open during the concert.
The featured band will be The Dead & Down, which according to a press release formed in Bozeman and have a “truly Montanan sound” infusing southern rock, psychedelia and “pure rock and roll balanced with a western feel.”
The band put out a self-titled album on Spotify earlier this year. On the band’s Spotify page, they are described as a “gang of space cowboys waging holy war against silence and overpriced breakfast.”
Sloan said they try to find bands with a “big sound” since the event takes place right on Main Street, which doesn’t shut down for it. The second concert, planned for Aug. 20, will feature Dead Sky, a Grateful Dead cover band.
Sloan said they also try to book bands that appeal to a diversity of audiences. The two shows are funded through donations to the Bozeman Public Library Foundation with support from ERA Landmark Real Estate, Stacie Costello Consulting and NorthWestern Energy.
The event has been going on since 2008. Bozeman Public Library Foundation Executive Director Janay Johnson said in a press release that part of the goal is forging stronger connections within the community — which aligns with a larger library goal.
“Music has the remarkable ability to bring people together and create shared experiences,” Johnson said.
