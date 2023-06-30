Bozeman Public Library
The Bozeman Public Library is pictured in this 2020 photo.

 Ryan Berry/Chronicle

A pair of concerts is planned for the lawn outside Bozeman Public Library this summer.

The concerts are intended to provide a family friendly option to hear local music, said Corey Sloan, the library’s head of adult programming and outreach. Sloan said they try to highlight local musicians and let people bring picnic blankets or their dance moves to the library lawn.

“It’s a little different vibe than other free opportunities to see music in the valley,” Sloan said.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.