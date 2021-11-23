Colorado DEA agent faces charge for pulling gun at Bozeman bar By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Drug Enforcement Administration agent from Colorado is accused of pulling his government-issued firearm on a person at a Bozeman bar while intoxicated.Ryan Donahue, 32 from Parker, Colorado, is charged with felony assault with a weapon. Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West set Donahue’s bail at $150,000 on Tuesday morning.According to court documents, Donahue had met a group of people at the Squire House in downtown Bozeman on Sunday night. While at the Squire House, Donahue introduced himself as a DEA agent to the man whom he is accused of pulling a gun on. The group then decided to go to the Haufbrau, where they stayed until the bar began to close at about 2 a.m. The victim and the group of people he was with began to leave the bar. The group was in the small, poster-covered breezeway of the Haufbrau when Donahue allegedly pulled his government-issued Glock 17 handgun out of the concealed carry holster and put it on or near the man’s neck.Documents say bystanders then wrestled the gun away from Donahue. The victim told law enforcement that he was afraid he was going to get in trouble because Donahue is a federal officer. He said that when Donahue had pulled the gun, he had contemplated trying to disarm him but decided that he would “sit here and take a bullet to my face” instead of trying to disarm a federal officer. The man told law enforcement that he didn’t remember what Donahue was saying after he put the gun to his throat. While arresting Donahue, Bozeman Police Department officers found an empty concealed carry holster attached to his waistband and a DEA badge and ID card in his wallet. An employee at the Haufbrau had taken the gun, described by the victim as a black handgun, from the bystanders and turned it over to law enforcement.Donahue was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning and was originally scheduled to appear at Monday morning’s in-custody hearing, but the detention center determined that he was still too intoxicated to appear in court. He instead appeared by video at Tuesday morning’s hearing.If Donahue makes bail, he is required to stay in Montana unless he has a signed waiver of extradition. He is also required to sign up for twice-daily alcohol monitoring, to have no contact with the alleged victim or the Haufbrau, to stay away from any bars and casinos and follow all laws. As of Tuesday early afternoon, he was still in custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center.If convicted of the felony charge, Donahue could face up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Because the charge is a felony, future court proceedings will be held in Gallatin County District Court. 