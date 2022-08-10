The co-founder of a Belgrade-based construction company accused of failing to pay the IRS over $2.8 million in employee and employer taxes was sentenced Wednesday in federal court.
Melissa Lynne Horner, 43, of Bozeman, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Missoula to failure to truthfully account for and pay over withholding and FICA taxes, a felony, and to failure to file employer’s quarterly return and pay tax, a misdemeanor.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Horner to 30 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release and to pay $2.8 million in restitution.
For approximately five years, beginning in 2014 to the end of 2019, Horner failed to pay IRS payroll tax, including failing to pay the company’s portion of FICA taxes. FICA taxes are Social Security tax and Medicare taxes.
While failing to pay taxes, Horner is also accused of spending more than $100,000 to purchase and maintain personal motorsport vehicles, including dirt bikes and snowmobiles, $90,000 to a real estate company in Bozeman, at least $50,000 on personal home renovations and $20,000 for a motorhome.
