Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The co-founder of a Belgrade-based construction company accused of failing to pay the IRS over $2.8 million in employee and employer taxes was sentenced Wednesday in federal court.

Melissa Lynne Horner, 43, of Bozeman, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Missoula to failure to truthfully account for and pay over withholding and FICA taxes, a felony, and to failure to file employer’s quarterly return and pay tax, a misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Horner to 30 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release and to pay $2.8 million in restitution.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.