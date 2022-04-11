The co-founder of a Belgrade-based construction company admitted in federal court to failing to pay the IRS over $2.8 million in employee and employer taxes, instead spending some of the money on personal expenses.
Melissa Lynne Horner, 42, of Bozeman, pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Butte to one count of failure to truthfully account for and pay over withholding and F.I.C.A. taxes, a felony, and one count of failure to file employer’s quarterly return and pay tax, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
Horner was originally charged with 32 other counts. A plea agreement reached Friday would dismiss the 32 counts if the court accepts the agreement. Horner will also be responsible for a total restitution of just over $2.8 million.
She was initially charged in March. Horner could face a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the felony charge.
According to court documents, Horner was the co-owner of H&H Earthworks, Inc., a Belgrade-based construction company. Horner was responsible for the financial portion of the business, including payroll and accounting.
For approximately five years, beginning in 2014 to the end of 2019, Horner failed to pay IRS payroll tax, including failing to pay the company’s portion of FICA taxes. FICA taxes are Social Security tax and Medicare taxes.
While failing to pay taxes, Horner is also accused of spending more than $100,000 to purchase and maintain personal motorsport vehicles, including dirt bikes and snowmobiles, $90,000 to a real estate company in Bozeman, at least $50,000 on personal home renovations and $20,000 for a motorhome.
Horner pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto. Sentencing is scheduled in August and Horner was released.
The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation.
