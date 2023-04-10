The city of Bozeman released more details Monday about the five officers who shot and killed a man in Bozeman last week, but did not release the officers’ names.
The city issued a news release Monday morning that offered some more insight into the events leading up to the April 3 shooting of Michael L. Rogel and offered some detail about the experience level of the five officers. The group included a sergeant with 14 years of experience, an officer with 10 years of experience, an officer with four years of experience and two officers with three years of experience.
The release said the city was unable to release the officers’ names.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said the department is not releasing the officers’ names because of the ongoing Montana Division of Criminal Investigation inquiry and the need to determine the exact role of each officer.
Veltkamp said the names will likely be released before the conclusion of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation’s inquiry into the shooting. That investigation could last between three and six months.
The officers are on paid administrative leave while the state’s investigation and an internal investigation progress.
Veltkamp said that the length of the paid administrative leave depends on a variety of factors, including the complexity of the case, the status of the pair of investigations, and when the officers feel that they are ready to return.
He added that there was no intention by the department to place the five officers on indefinite leave.
The incident began when Rogel called police from a house on Bungalow Lane and told police that he had a shotgun, and that people were on their way to kill him.
When police arrived, they saw a vehicle that was believed to be Rogel’s approach and turn around to drive the other way. Rogel then headed to a house on Greenmore Court, where he drove across the home’s driveway and became stuck in the snow.
A resident in the house “observed Rogel with a shotgun inside the vehicle,” according to the release.
Police then spoke with Rogel and tried to get him to show that he was not holding the shotgun and suggested ways to resolve the situation for about 30 minutes.
The release stated that Rogel was highly agitated and “manipulating and moving” the shotgun.
After 30 minutes, the release said, the officers saw Rogel turn and point the shotgun in their direction. The five officers fired rounds, shooting and killing Rogel.
The state-level investigation will eventually submit its findings to the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office.
The officers were wearing body cameras. The footage is considered confidential criminal justice information, and “cannot be released publicly at this time,” according to the release.
State law requires that information not be released unless through a court order by a district court judge. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell can also make the decision to release the footage once the case is submitted to her office, according to the release.
Police officers in Bozeman have been wearing body cameras since October. Veltkamp said that the shooting last week was the first “incident of this type where the body worn cameras have come into play,” in Bozeman.
Park County Coroner Al Jenkins will conduct a coroner’s inquest.
Jenkins previously conducted a coroner’s inquest for an officer-involved shooting in 2019.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.