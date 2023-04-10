Let the news come to you

The city of Bozeman released more details Monday about the five officers who shot and killed a man in Bozeman last week, but did not release the officers’ names.

The city issued a news release Monday morning that offered some more insight into the events leading up to the April 3 shooting of Michael L. Rogel and offered some detail about the experience level of the five officers. The group included a sergeant with 14 years of experience, an officer with 10 years of experience, an officer with four years of experience and two officers with three years of experience.

The release said the city was unable to release the officers’ names.


