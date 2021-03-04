A case against a Belgrade man accused of sex charges has been dismissed, after prosecutors said they were unlikely to get a guilty verdict if it went to trial.
Prosecutors in November asked Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown to drop charges against Glenn Bruce Belnap. A few days later, Brown tossed the case out.
Prosecutors said in the motion that the alleged victim in a recent interview wouldn’t answer questions about her name and details about the allegations. Prosecutors said it became clear that she wouldn’t testify during trial and that all of her family had opposed moving forward with the case.
Belnap’s defense also hired an expert witness who was expected to testify that the girl’s statements about an incident between her and Belnap were untrue, prosecutors said.
“Given the foregoing, the state would not be able to secure a guilty verdict if this case were to proceed to trial,” prosecutors said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.