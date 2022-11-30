Let the news come to you

A California man who was pulled over near Livingston with about a pound of meth in his car was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday.

Michael Romie Cervantes, 48, of Fresno, California, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute meth as part of a plea agreement that dropped one other drug charge. Cervantes faced a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

According to court documents, in March 2021, Cervantes was driving on a highway near Livingston when he was pulled over by a Highway Patrol trooper. Court documents do not note where exactly Cervantes was pulled over.


