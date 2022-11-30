A California man who was pulled over near Livingston with about a pound of meth in his car was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday.
Michael Romie Cervantes, 48, of Fresno, California, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute meth as part of a plea agreement that dropped one other drug charge. Cervantes faced a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
According to court documents, in March 2021, Cervantes was driving on a highway near Livingston when he was pulled over by a Highway Patrol trooper. Court documents do not note where exactly Cervantes was pulled over.
During the traffic stop, the trooper saw what appeared to be meth in the side pocket of the passenger door. The trooper got a search warrant and later searched the car and found a backpack with about one pound of meth, according to the DEA Lab report
One pound of meth is equivalent to 3,624 doses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
U.S. District Judge Susan Watters sentenced Cervantes in Billings on Wednesday. In addition to six years in prison, Cervantes must serve four years of supervised release.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.