A California man was sentenced to nine months of jail time for assaulting Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers and causing more than $2,000 in damage to a historic park hotel in September 2021.
Bagala, who was intoxicated, began harassing other guests, running through the halls, and breaking things in the hotel. Eventually, Bagala began acting threatening towards a security guard in the hotel.
Law enforcement was called to the scene, and Balaga continued to act aggressively and then attacked the officer, the news release said. The officer used his Taser on Balaga and arrested him.
Balaga was very intoxicated and had injuries from his earlier antics, so law enforcement called an ambulance for him and additional officers arrived with the ambulance to take Bagala to the Livingston hospital.
During the ride to the hospital, Balaga broke out of the restraints and fought with one of the officers. The officer driving the ambulance had to pull over and assist, and both officers suffered minor injuries during the scuffle, the release said.
The release said Bagala caused more than $2,800 in damage to the Lake Yellowstone Hotel, which sits on the north side of Lake Yellowstone and is the oldest operating hotel in the park. The damage included broken doors and door frames, broken plates, broken plexiglass shields, damaged light fixtures and blood splatters in the hallways and lobby.
Bagala pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer and one count of depredation against property of the United States. United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman sentenced him to the nine months in jail, with credit for four days served, beginning on or before March 4, 2022.
In addition to the jail time, Bagala is required to pay $2,865.42 in restitution to the Lake Yellowstone Hotel and will be on supervised release with special conditions for one year after being released from custody. Those conditions include continuing with alcohol treatment and avoiding using or possessing alcohol and going to bars or pubs.
Bagala will also be banned from Yellowstone National Park during his yearlong supervised release.
