A Butte man pleaded not guilty to three felony charges after police apparently found drugs in his car at the Gallatin Valley Mall.
Carlos Jesus Martinez, 34, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture. All are felonies.
He pleaded not guilty in Gallatin County District Court in front of Judge Rienne McElyea on Monday.
The two drug charges could each carry up to 20 years in prison, and the use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture has a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
Police questioned Martinez regarding the report outside of a parked car in the mall. According to court documents, he was evading questions and was trying to distance himself from the car and police.
Martinez said he was from Butte and shopping in Bozeman for the day. Officers ran Martinez’s name and found he was on parole.
Martinez was sentenced for burglary in 2011, and for two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief in 2019, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.
The responding officer got permission from Martinez’s parole officer to search him and his car, according to court docs.
Officers apparently found over $1,600 in cash on Martinez as well as two cell phones and 18.9 grams of a drug that tested presumptive positive for meth and 143 blue pills that appeared to be fentanyl inside the car.
