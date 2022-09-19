Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Butte man pleaded not guilty to three felony charges after police apparently found drugs in his car at the Gallatin Valley Mall.

Carlos Jesus Martinez, 34, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture. All are felonies.

He pleaded not guilty in Gallatin County District Court in front of Judge Rienne McElyea on Monday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.