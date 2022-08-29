Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Butte man was charged with two felonies after police allegedly found methamphetamine and nearly 150 fentanyl pills in his car at the Gallatin Valley Mall.

Carlos Jesus Martinez, 34, was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture. Both are felonies.

For the drug charge, Martinez could see up to 20 years in prison.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.