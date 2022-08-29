A Butte man was charged with two felonies after police allegedly found methamphetamine and nearly 150 fentanyl pills in his car at the Gallatin Valley Mall.
Carlos Jesus Martinez, 34, was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture. Both are felonies.
For the drug charge, Martinez could see up to 20 years in prison.
Martinez appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Monday before Judge Bryan Adams. Adams set Martinez’s bail at $50,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bozeman police officers responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance between Martinez and a woman at the Gallatin Valley Mall parking lot on Friday at about 7:30 p.m.
Martinez was standing outside a car at the mall and denied having any altercation with the woman.
Martinez appeared nervous, was evading questions and was trying to distance himself from the car and police, court docs allege. Martinez said he and the woman were from Butte and shopping in Bozeman for the day.
Officers ran Martinez’s name and found he was on supervised release.
Martinez was sentenced for burglary in 2011, and for two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief in 2019, according to the Montana Department of Corrections. He is on parole for the drug charges.
The responding officer got permission from Martinez’s parole officer to search him and his car, according to court docs.
Officers found over $1,600 in cash on Martinez as well as two cell phones. Martinez apparently told police that the drugs belonged to another man, who was still inside the mall.
Inside the car, officers apparently found 18.9 grams of a drug that tested presumptive positive for meth, and 143 blue pills that appeared to be fentanyl.
Court docs note that further testing at the state crime lab is pending on the drugs and the paraphernalia found in the car.
