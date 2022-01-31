A Butte man drove a stolen pickup to Bozeman and tried to steal merchandise from Macy’s over the weekend, according to law enforcement.
Tristen J. Grover faces a felony theft charge. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Monday.
Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at Macy’s on Saturday evening shortly after 8 p.m. The person reporting the theft said that two women and one man were trying to steal merchandise from the store, and that the two women were trying to leave in a white Chevrolet pickup.
An officer attempted to stop the pickup, but it sped away at or above 90 mph on W. Garfield Street, documents said. The truck drove through a red light at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Garfield Street, followed by law enforcement, and stopped at the Montana State University campus where the two women ran from the vehicle. Officers searched the area but didn’t find the women. The pickup was towed to the Gallatin County Storage Facility.
Back at Macy’s, a deputy had detained a man matching the description of the man involved in the theft and identified him as Grover. Grover admitted to trying to steal from the store.
Grover had felony warrants for his arrest from Park County, Sweet Grass County, and Anaconda-Deer Lodge county, and another from the Billings Police Department. He was arrested and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he told law enforcement that he had bought the pickup for $300.
While inspecting the pickup, officers learned that the plates on the truck actually belonged to a different vehicle, and that the emblems on the grille, the side panels and the tailgate had been removed. An officer searched the VIN number for the pickup, which had been reported as stolen in Deer Lodge County from an elderly couple sometime in late November or early December.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.