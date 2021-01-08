A Butte couple is facing charges that stem from several thefts on Bozeman’s west side over the past few months.
Cody Gray, 24, and Journey Mooney, 21, are each charged with theft and deceptive practices, both felonies. Gray and Mooney appeared by video on Thursday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West.
West set Gray’s bail at $25,000 and Mooney’s bail at $5,000.
On Wednesday, Bozeman police received several reports of items stolen from cars parked on Vaughn Drive, Westgate Avenue, Herstal Way, Vahl Way and Westmorland Drive. Cash, wallets, headphones, guns, and debit and credit cards were among the items that were stolen.
Police said in charging documents that the suspects immediately spent more than $1,500 using the stolen credit cards at Target, Albertsons, She Brews, Red Box, Exxon and the Flying J.
Police used video taken at the stores to identify Gray and Mooney as the suspects. They said Gray and Mooney were driving a blue Honda CR-V.
Police found Gray’s car in the Target parking lot. A detective parked in the spot next to his car and waited for Gray to return to it.
Police approached Gray as he was coming out of the store. Gray tried running from them, but an officer tackled and arrested him.
Police found Mooney inside Target with a shopping cart full of merchandise. She had other merchandise hidden on her person, court documents say.
Mooney admitted to police that she and Gray came to Bozeman and stole things like guns and credit cards from several cars, court documents say. Police said in charging documents that Mooney told them she and Gray sold the stolen guns for cash and heroin.
Gray declined to talk to police about the incidents.
Police said in charging documents that Gray is on probation with the corrections department, but didn’t specify why.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.