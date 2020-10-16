A Bozeman woman was sentenced Friday to pay $423,245 in restitution for embezzling money from businesses where she worked as a bookkeeper.
Anna Michelle Niles, 47, is also required to serve five years probation, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. She appeared in federal court in Missoula before Judge Dana Christensen.
Niles pleaded guilty to wire fraud in June. Investigators found that Niles embezzled about $433,018 from several businesses.
From 2009 to 2018, Niles embezzled from Cresent Cross, LLP; Clair W. Daines, Inc.; Genesis Partners, LLC; Bitterroot Turf Farm, Inc.; and other businesses, the news release said.
Niles defrauded the firms by diverting money through checks, stealing cash, claiming leave she was not entitled to, receiving unauthorized 401(k) loan payments and using business credit cards for personal expenses, the release said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.