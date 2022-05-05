Support Local Journalism


A Bozeman woman was sentenced to suspended prison time on Thursday, after she was accused of punching and grabbing her partner's throat on New Year’s Eve.

Laura Buxengard, 35, pleaded guilty on Thursday to partner or family member assault, a misdemeanor, and violation of a no contact order, a misdemeanor, in Gallatin County District Court.

With a plea agreement reached Thursday, Buxengard’s assault charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Judge Andrew Breuner sentenced Buxengard to one year suspended. Buxengard received credit for three days already spent in jail.

Buxengard has some parole and probation conditions, including that she complete an anger management course.

On Dec. 31, 2021, Buxengard and her boyfriend were arguing when she reportedly jumped on him and grabbed his throat for about 20 seconds.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

