A Bozeman woman pleaded not guilty this week to felony charges of distributing fentanyl.
Rhonda Lee Mueller, 60, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. She appeared Tuesday in federal court in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto.
Mueller was released from custody after the hearing.
The FBI, U.S. Postal Service and Missouri River Drug Task Force investigated the case, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Mueller is accused of having and distributing 40 grams or more of a “mixture or substance containing a detectable amount” of fentanyl sometime between April 2018 and April 2019, according to charging documents. No further details were released.
If convicted, Mueller could face up 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release, court documents say.
