A Bozeman woman pleaded not guilty to several charges that accuse her of animal cruelty.
Kami Reihman is charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, all felonies. She is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
She appeared in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday before Judge Rienne McElyea. Reihman was released after the hearing.
On July 30, a probation officer responded to Reihman’s home on Sundance Drive because Reihman had reportedly violated her probation conditions, court documents say. During a search of the home, police found several dogs in small crates with little room to move and no access to food or water in the basement.
Reihman was arrested for violating her probation.
The following day police seized 67 animals from the home, including cats, dogs, puppies, reptiles, turkeys, geese, ducks, sheep and a goat.
Reihman told police the sheep and goat belonged to someone else who came over twice a day to care for them. Reihman said the birds originally belonged to her, but the owner of the sheep and goat eventually “took over” care of them.
She denied intentionally breeding the dogs. Reihman told police the puppies had just been weaned and that she planned to get rid of them.
When asked about the lack of water, Reihman told detectives that she refills their water once a week, but lights in the basement “make the water evaporate,” court documents say.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.