Business and Health Reporter
A Bozeman woman who had been accused of trying to kill a young boy reached a plea deal on Monday with prosecutors that lessened her charge.
Sharice Andresen pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault on Monday in Gallatin County District Court.
With the guilty plea to aggravated assault, prosecutors agreed to drop a previous charge of attempted deliberate homicide.
With the plea agreement, the state is recommending Andresen get sentenced to 20 years suspended, meaning she will serve the 20 years on probation.
The plea agreement listed a host of parole and probation conditions, including that she registers as a violent offender and does not have contact with the boy unless by court order.
Andresen is accused of aggravated assault in October 2020 against a then-6-year-old boy.
According to Monday’s amended aggravated assault charge, Andresen allegedly gave the boy at least two prescription Ambien pills.
The pills caused impairment, including vomiting, hallucinations and other physical issues that required the boy have medical attention, according to court docs.
Ambien is a sedative prescription for adults and is not recommended in children under 18 years old, according to Ambien.
The Chronicle previously reported that Andresen had admitted to the police that she had consumed alcohol while taking Ambien and did not remember what happened after that.
Andresen is scheduled to be sentenced in early June by Judge Rienne McElyea.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
